Name PUERTO, SANTOS HERIBERTO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/12/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-01 02:57:00
Court Case 5902020200047
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name BROWN, MICHAEL ANDREW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/1/1961
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-01 06:32:00
Court Case 5902020200070
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WELCH, SHAMEKA LAKETTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/30/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-01 12:00:00
Court Case 5902019249572
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SEEGARS, TIANA ALEXANDRIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/28/1993
Height 6.5
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-01 15:50:00
Court Case 5902020200116
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SIRKIS, BRITTNEY RYAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/20/1987
Height 5.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-01 03:10:00
Court Case 5902020200052
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DUFFY, WILLIE ISAIAH-ARTHUR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-01 06:02:00
Court Case 5902020200068
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00