Below are the Union County arrests for 01-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Havens, Michael F.a.
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Havens, Michael F.a. (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 5805 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/2/2020 18:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Razo Serrano, Juan Salvador
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2020
|Court Case
|202000043
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Razo Serrano, Juan Salvador (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3099 Old Charlotte Hwy/john Moore Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2020 18:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Anderson, Lamar Bernard
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Anderson, Lamar Bernard (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 402 Woodberry Dr, Wingate, NC, on 1/2/2020 19:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Miranda, Hilario Gomez
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Miranda, Hilario Gomez (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2020 22:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Hoke, Kevin Daniel
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hoke, Kevin Daniel (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2020 00:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Price, Aaron Anthony
|Arrest Date
|01-02-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Price, Aaron Anthony (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at 599 N Charlotte Av/n Church St, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2020 12:47:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Westover, K M