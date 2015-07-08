Below are the Union County arrests for 01-02-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Havens, Michael F.a.
Arrest Date 01/02/2020
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Havens, Michael F.a. (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 5805 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/2/2020 18:52.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Razo Serrano, Juan Salvador
Arrest Date 01/02/2020
Court Case 202000043
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Razo Serrano, Juan Salvador (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3099 Old Charlotte Hwy/john Moore Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2020 18:58.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Anderson, Lamar Bernard
Arrest Date 01/02/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Anderson, Lamar Bernard (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 402 Woodberry Dr, Wingate, NC, on 1/2/2020 19:15.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Miranda, Hilario Gomez
Arrest Date 01/02/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Miranda, Hilario Gomez (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2020 22:25.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Hoke, Kevin Daniel
Arrest Date 01/02/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hoke, Kevin Daniel (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2020 00:13.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Price, Aaron Anthony
Arrest Date 01-02-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Price, Aaron Anthony (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at 599 N Charlotte Av/n Church St, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2020 12:47:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Westover, K M