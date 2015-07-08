Below are the Union County arrests for 01-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Underwood, Aaron Quincey
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment(Larceny Of A Firearm), F (F),
|Description
|Underwood, Aaron Quincey (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment(larceny Of A Firearm), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/3/2020 13:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Francischiello, Mark William
|Arrest Date
|01-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Francischiello, Mark William (W /M/54) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1199 Chestnut Ln/potter Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/3/2020 10:34:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Dodd, S P
|Name
|Blakeney, Eunace Benjamin
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Blakeney, Eunace Benjamin (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2020 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Bolden, Quentin Rashad
|Arrest Date
|01-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bolden, Quentin Rashad (B /M/38) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 1199 Chestnut Ln/potter Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/3/2020 10:48:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Dodd, S P
|Name
|Nye, Cameron Lane
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2020
|Court Case
|202000048
|Charge
|1) Obtain Id Using False Info (M), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Possess Sched Ii (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Nye, Cameron Lane (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtain Id Using False Info (M), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Possess Sched Ii (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2020 14:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Sandovalmata, Henry Josue
|Arrest Date
|01-03-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sandovalmata, Henry Josue (H /M/21) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2099 Ridley Park Ct/langdon Terrace Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/3/2020 11:35:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L