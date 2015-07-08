Below are the Union County arrests for 01-03-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Underwood, Aaron Quincey
Arrest Date 01/03/2020
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment(Larceny Of A Firearm), F (F),
Description Underwood, Aaron Quincey (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment(larceny Of A Firearm), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/3/2020 13:39.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Francischiello, Mark William
Arrest Date 01-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Francischiello, Mark William (W /M/54) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1199 Chestnut Ln/potter Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/3/2020 10:34:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Dodd, S P

Name Blakeney, Eunace Benjamin
Arrest Date 01/03/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Blakeney, Eunace Benjamin (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2020 14:20.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Bolden, Quentin Rashad
Arrest Date 01-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Bolden, Quentin Rashad (B /M/38) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 1199 Chestnut Ln/potter Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/3/2020 10:48:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Dodd, S P

Name Nye, Cameron Lane
Arrest Date 01/03/2020
Court Case 202000048
Charge 1) Obtain Id Using False Info (M), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Possess Sched Ii (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Nye, Cameron Lane (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtain Id Using False Info (M), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Possess Sched Ii (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2020 14:25.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Sandovalmata, Henry Josue
Arrest Date 01-03-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Sandovalmata, Henry Josue (H /M/21) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2099 Ridley Park Ct/langdon Terrace Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/3/2020 11:35:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L