Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-04-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MILLER, ROMAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/21/1970
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-04 04:19:00
Court Case 5902020200151
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name COLLINS, BOBBY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/2/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-04 14:32:00
Court Case 5902020200495
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HALL, DEUNTA RAPHEAL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/22/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 340
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-04 03:00:00
Court Case 5902020200463
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name TANGAWABQUIWA, MAVURME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/24/1974
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-04 10:26:00
Court Case 5902016021038
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HOOD, JOHN GAVEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/30/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 285
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-04 06:40:00
Court Case 5902020200467
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 50.00

Name TILLMAN, HASHIEM EDRICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/1/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-04 05:28:00
Court Case 5902020200466
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 200000.00