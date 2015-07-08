Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-04-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MILLER, ROMAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/1970
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-04 04:19:00
|Court Case
|5902020200151
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLLINS, BOBBY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/2/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-04 14:32:00
|Court Case
|5902020200495
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HALL, DEUNTA RAPHEAL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/22/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|340
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-04 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020200463
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|TANGAWABQUIWA, MAVURME
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/24/1974
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-04 10:26:00
|Court Case
|5902016021038
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HOOD, JOHN GAVEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/30/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|285
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-04 06:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020200467
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|50.00
|Name
|TILLMAN, HASHIEM EDRICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/1/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-04 05:28:00
|Court Case
|5902020200466
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|200000.00