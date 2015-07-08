Below are the Union County arrests for 01-04-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Allen, Joseph Samuel
Arrest Date 01-04-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Allen, Joseph Samuel (W /M/31) Cited on Charge of Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver, at 2598 W Roosevelt Blvd/roland Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2020 12:09:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Gurganus, Brandon Paul
Arrest Date 01-04-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Gurganus, Brandon Paul (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of Fail Wear Seat Belt-front Seat, at 2598 W Roosevelt Blvd/roland Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2020 12:10:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Martinez Cruz, Edgar
Arrest Date 01/04/2020
Court Case 202000066
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Martinez Cruz, Edgar (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, MD, on 1/4/2020 01:10.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Torrez, Ana Karen
Arrest Date 01-04-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Torrez, Ana Karen (H /F/23) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1298 W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2020 2:15:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Terry, Mary Kathleen
Arrest Date 01/04/2020
Court Case 202000068
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Terry, Mary Kathleen (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 2101 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2020 08:17.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Perry, Rickeem Aaron
Arrest Date 01-04-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Perry, Rickeem Aaron (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Cancl/revok/susp Certif/tag (202000076), at Us 74/hayes Rd, Indian Trail, on 1/4/2020 2:55:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W