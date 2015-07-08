Below are the Union County arrests for 01-04-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Allen, Joseph Samuel
|Arrest Date
|01-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Allen, Joseph Samuel (W /M/31) Cited on Charge of Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver, at 2598 W Roosevelt Blvd/roland Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2020 12:09:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Gurganus, Brandon Paul
|Arrest Date
|01-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gurganus, Brandon Paul (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of Fail Wear Seat Belt-front Seat, at 2598 W Roosevelt Blvd/roland Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2020 12:10:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Martinez Cruz, Edgar
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2020
|Court Case
|202000066
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Martinez Cruz, Edgar (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, MD, on 1/4/2020 01:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Torrez, Ana Karen
|Arrest Date
|01-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Torrez, Ana Karen (H /F/23) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1298 W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2020 2:15:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Terry, Mary Kathleen
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2020
|Court Case
|202000068
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Terry, Mary Kathleen (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 2101 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2020 08:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Perry, Rickeem Aaron
|Arrest Date
|01-04-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Perry, Rickeem Aaron (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Cancl/revok/susp Certif/tag (202000076), at Us 74/hayes Rd, Indian Trail, on 1/4/2020 2:55:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W