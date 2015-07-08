Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-05-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DARBY, BARRY DUANE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/5/1966
Height 6.7
Weight 290
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-05 01:05:00
Court Case 5902020200561
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MARTIN, ANTHONY RASHAD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/26/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-05 10:32:00
Court Case 5902019245899
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 120000.00

Name HAMMOND, WALT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/20/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-05 02:28:00
Court Case 5902020200556
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name EUBANKS, JAMAL MARQUETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-05 10:37:00
Court Case 5902020200594
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
Bond Amount 300.00

Name PIERCE, ARTIST LOUIS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/21/1976
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-05 01:00:00
Court Case 5902020200558
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WALLACE, CHARLES SANTINIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 209
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-05 11:10:00
Court Case 4802019052411
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00