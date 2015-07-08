Description

Jaaber, Hateem Ahmar (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 415 Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/5/2020 21:19.