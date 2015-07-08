Below are the Union County arrests for 01-05-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcmanus, Crystal Nicole
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2020
|Court Case
|200000109
|Charge
|Assault And Battery, M (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Crystal Nicole (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery, M (M), at 2107 Windy Hill Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/5/2020 18:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Johnson, Robert Allen
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Robert Allen (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2020 19:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Jaaber, Hateem Ahmar
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Jaaber, Hateem Ahmar (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 415 Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/5/2020 21:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Everette, M S
|Name
|Digirolamo, Joshua Eugene
|Arrest Date
|01-05-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Digirolamo, Joshua Eugene (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 8499 Potter Rd/spring Oaks Dr, Weddington, NC, on 1/5/2020 1:48:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Cole, Preston Jamarkus
|Arrest Date
|01-05-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cole, Preston Jamarkus (B /M/25) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 2099 W Roosevelt Blvd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2020 2:51:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Wingo, Terrence Dondre
|Arrest Date
|01-05-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wingo, Terrence Dondre (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Seat Belt Violation Rear Seat, at 2099 W Roosevelt Blvd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2020 2:52:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E