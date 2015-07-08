Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-06-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CRAIG, DONTAVEON DARNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/23/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-06 09:36:00
|Court Case
|5902020200365
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BOWSER, SAYQUAN JAPPELLE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/19/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-06 10:30:00
|Court Case
|6202018001229
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|STRICKLAND, AISIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/14/1970
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-06 15:01:00
|Court Case
|5902020200271
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, RONNIE MIDDLETON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/26/1956
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-06 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020200210
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|COURTNEY, STEVEN DEMTRI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/14/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|206
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-06 11:32:00
|Court Case
|5402019052400
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|STONE, JEREMY CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/9/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-06 15:52:00
|Court Case
|5902019022532
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00