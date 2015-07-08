Below are the Union County arrests for 01-06-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Little, Cordero Lavonne
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Little, Cordero Lavonne (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2020 07:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Straing, Lachanda Euchieka
|Arrest Date
|01-06-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Straing, Lachanda Euchieka (B /F/40) Cited on Charge of Cancl/revok/susp Certif/tag, at 900 Clark St/ansonville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 1/6/2020 2:27:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Blount, Chrissy Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Blount, Chrissy Lee (B /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2020 09:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Straing, Lachanda Euchieka
|Arrest Date
|01-06-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Straing, Lachanda Euchieka (B /F/40) Cited on Charge of Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver, at 900 Clark St/ansonville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 1/6/2020 2:30:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Stegall, Jennifer Lynn
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Disorderly Conduct Public Bldg), (M),
|Description
|Stegall, Jennifer Lynn (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (disorderly Conduct Public Bldg), (M), at 3344 Presson, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2020 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Deese, Jonathan Max
|Arrest Date
|01-06-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Deese, Jonathan Max (W /M/30) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft- Other (C), at 100 S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, between 05:00, 12/29/2019 and 08:20, 1/6/2020. Reported: 09:20, 1/6/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R