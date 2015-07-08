Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-07-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RIVERS, KIANU DONTRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/21/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-07 08:09:00
|Court Case
|5902020200637
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CARTER, RYAN DEMARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/3/1976
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-07 12:10:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BAKER, DERRICK ANSWON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/26/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-07 16:16:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BAUCOM, RAYMOND
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/27/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-07 09:34:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ELLISON, MALAYKI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/16/2002
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-07 11:08:00
|Court Case
|5902020200834
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GUTIERREZ, ISAAC
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/3/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-07 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019240659
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount