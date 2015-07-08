Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-07-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RIVERS, KIANU DONTRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/21/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-07 08:09:00
Court Case 5902020200637
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CARTER, RYAN DEMARCUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/3/1976
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-07 12:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name BAKER, DERRICK ANSWON
Arrest Type
DOB 4/26/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-07 16:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BAUCOM, RAYMOND
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/27/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-07 09:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name ELLISON, MALAYKI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/16/2002
Height 6.1
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-07 11:08:00
Court Case 5902020200834
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name GUTIERREZ, ISAAC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/3/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-07 15:15:00
Court Case 5902019240659
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount