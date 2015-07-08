Below are the Union County arrests for 01-07-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lorenzo, Joshua Blake
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2020
|Court Case
|202000152
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Poss F-Wn/Lq/Mxbv By 19/20 (M),
|Description
|Lorenzo, Joshua Blake (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Poss F-wn/lq/mxbv By 19/20 (M), at 9701 Saddle Ave, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/7/2020 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, T B
|Name
|Kissiah, Jonathan Ellis
|Arrest Date
|01-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kissiah, Jonathan Ellis (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, on 1/7/2020 2:36:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|01-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 10:39, 1/7/2020. Reported: 10:39, 1/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Glenn, Jarmarcus Malik
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2020
|Court Case
|202000149
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Sch I Controlled Substance (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), And 4) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M),
|Description
|Glenn, Jarmarcus Malik (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Sch I Controlled Substance (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), and 4) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2020 11:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J
|Name
|Kissiah, Jonathan Ellis
|Arrest Date
|01-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kissiah, Jonathan Ellis (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, on 1/7/2020 2:37:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Interference With Electric/gas/water Meters
|Arrest Date
|01-07-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Interference With Electric/gas/water Meters (C), at 1714 Sue St, Monroe, NC, on 12:28, 1/7/2020. Reported: 12:28, 1/7/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L