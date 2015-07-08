Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-08-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOPE, LAKISHA SHONTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/14/1980
Height 5.6
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-08 01:34:00
Court Case 5902020200920
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name ROSS, DAMIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/27/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-08 12:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name IVEY-GRIER, SHAWNPRECE D
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 2/27/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-08 17:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, JESSE WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/10/1999
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-08 00:01:00
Court Case 5902020200917
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ADAMS, PHILLIP
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/14/1971
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-08 12:50:00
Court Case 5902020200957
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name KING, DEMONTREY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/24/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-08 13:48:00
Court Case 5902020000251
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00