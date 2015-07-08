Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-08-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOPE, LAKISHA SHONTA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/14/1980
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-08 01:34:00
|Court Case
|5902020200920
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROSS, DAMIAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/27/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-08 12:34:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|IVEY-GRIER, SHAWNPRECE D
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|2/27/2001
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-08 17:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, JESSE WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/10/1999
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-08 00:01:00
|Court Case
|5902020200917
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ADAMS, PHILLIP
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/14/1971
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-08 12:50:00
|Court Case
|5902020200957
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|KING, DEMONTREY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/24/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-08 13:48:00
|Court Case
|5902020000251
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00