Below are the Union County arrests for 01-08-2020.

Name Wilson, Thomas Leonard
Arrest Date 01/08/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Wilson, Thomas Leonard (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2020 07:50.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Craig, William C
Arrest Date 01/08/2020
Court Case 202000187
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Craig, William C (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2330 Concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2020 21:10.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Kulcsar, Nancy Lynn
Arrest Date 01-08-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Kulcsar, Nancy Lynn (W /F/51) VICTIM of Civil 50b Seizure (C), at 4011 Cherry Tree Dr, Monroe, NC, on 13:00, 1/8/2020. Reported: 13:00, 1/8/2020.
Arresting Officer Tyson, P M

Name Page, Austin Lee G
Arrest Date 01/08/2020
Court Case 202000170
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Page, Austin Lee G (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2020 09:09.
Arresting Officer Kimball, M M

Name Dunlow, Haley Hendrix
Arrest Date 01-08-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Dunlow, Haley Hendrix (W /F/26) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 2098 W Roosevelt Blvd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2020 12:16:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Gaddy, Barbara Laney
Arrest Date 01-08-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Gaddy, Barbara Laney (B /F/62) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 701 Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, between 13:44, 1/8/2020 and 13:45, 1/8/2020. Reported: 13:45, 1/8/2020.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D