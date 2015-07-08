Below are the Union County arrests for 01-08-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wilson, Thomas Leonard
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Thomas Leonard (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2020 07:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Craig, William C
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2020
|Court Case
|202000187
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Craig, William C (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2330 Concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2020 21:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Kulcsar, Nancy Lynn
|Arrest Date
|01-08-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kulcsar, Nancy Lynn (W /F/51) VICTIM of Civil 50b Seizure (C), at 4011 Cherry Tree Dr, Monroe, NC, on 13:00, 1/8/2020. Reported: 13:00, 1/8/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Tyson, P M
|Name
|Page, Austin Lee G
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2020
|Court Case
|202000170
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Page, Austin Lee G (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2020 09:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Kimball, M M
|Name
|Dunlow, Haley Hendrix
|Arrest Date
|01-08-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dunlow, Haley Hendrix (W /F/26) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 2098 W Roosevelt Blvd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2020 12:16:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Gaddy, Barbara Laney
|Arrest Date
|01-08-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gaddy, Barbara Laney (B /F/62) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 701 Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, between 13:44, 1/8/2020 and 13:45, 1/8/2020. Reported: 13:45, 1/8/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D