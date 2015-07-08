Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-09-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HAM, EDWIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/10/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-09 03:50:00
|Court Case
|5902019245852
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRYDER, TONY JUNIOR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/24/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-09 10:38:00
|Court Case
|3502018713001
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, JUSTICE SAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/6/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-09 15:04:00
|Court Case
|5902020200595
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MOTES, ASHLEY MCCALL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/22/1988
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-09 03:54:00
|Court Case
|5902019017873
|Charge Description
|MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GUNNOE, NATALIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/8/1984
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-09 11:39:00
|Court Case
|5902020201088
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|RUSSELL, LATOYA CHERNISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/28/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|181
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-09 12:15:00
|Court Case
|5902016029034
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00