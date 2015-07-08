Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-10-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MURRAY, JOHN CODY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/28/1990
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|202
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-10 01:19:00
|Court Case
|5902020201207
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LAWHON, DUSTIN C
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/20/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-10 10:04:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRAY, SAMUEL KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/6/1962
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-10 11:58:00
|Court Case
|5902020201083
|Charge Description
|FALSE REPORT TO POLICE STATION
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MCILLWAIN, SIMONE CHERELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/25/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-10 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020201321
|Charge Description
|HUMAN TRAFFICKING CHILD VICTIM
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|CLAYTON, BENNETT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/17/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-10 01:04:00
|Court Case
|5902020201233
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LINDER, KEVIN M
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/21/1976
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-10 10:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount