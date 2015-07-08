Below are the Union County arrests for 01-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Benson, Keshawn Tramaine
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2020
|Court Case
|202000233
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F),
|Description
|Benson, Keshawn Tramaine (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), at 300 Lane St, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2020 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Kimbrell`s Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
|Arrest Date
|01-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kimbrell`s Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 1950 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 18:00, 1/8/2020 and 12:55, 1/10/2020. Reported: 12:55, 1/10/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Covey, Joshua Allen
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Expired Registration), M (M),
|Description
|Covey, Joshua Allen (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr, Expired Registration), M (M), at 13898 E Independence Blvd/corporate Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/10/2020 16:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|01-10-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 14:31, 1/10/2020. Reported: 14:31, 1/10/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|Braswell, Christopher Allen
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2020
|Court Case
|202000212
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Braswell, Christopher Allen (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5901 Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 1/10/2020 01:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Waters, Zakiyyha Lania
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2020
|Court Case
|201908943
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Waters, Zakiyyha Lania (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 414 E Talleyrand Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2020 17:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M