Below are the Union County arrests for 01-10-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Benson, Keshawn Tramaine
Arrest Date 01/10/2020
Court Case 202000233
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F),
Description Benson, Keshawn Tramaine (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), at 300 Lane St, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2020 15:45.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Kimbrell`s Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
Arrest Date 01-10-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Kimbrell`s Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 1950 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 18:00, 1/8/2020 and 12:55, 1/10/2020. Reported: 12:55, 1/10/2020.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Covey, Joshua Allen
Arrest Date 01/10/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Expired Registration), M (M),
Description Covey, Joshua Allen (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr, Expired Registration), M (M), at 13898 E Independence Blvd/corporate Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/10/2020 16:59.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 01-10-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 14:31, 1/10/2020. Reported: 14:31, 1/10/2020.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L

Name Braswell, Christopher Allen
Arrest Date 01/10/2020
Court Case 202000212
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Braswell, Christopher Allen (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5901 Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 1/10/2020 01:25.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Waters, Zakiyyha Lania
Arrest Date 01/10/2020
Court Case 201908943
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Waters, Zakiyyha Lania (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 414 E Talleyrand Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2020 17:37.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M