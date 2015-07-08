Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-11-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RICHARDSON, DEION ISAIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/19/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-11 02:47:00
Court Case 5902020201406
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MULLINS, GREGORY DEAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/24/1960
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-11 13:42:00
Court Case 5902020201437
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name SIMMONS, STACY ALLEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/1/1978
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-11 01:00:00
Court Case 5902020201177
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name SCOTT, ANDREW BILLY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/18/1967
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-11 14:05:00
Court Case 5902019240875
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 700.00

Name CONSTANZA, TAMAR YOGUANA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/24/1992
Height 5.2
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-11 03:20:00
Court Case 5902020201415
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BURNS, TONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/15/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-11 13:06:00
Court Case 5902020201444
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 700.00