Below are the Union County arrests for 01-11-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Callahan, Samuel
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Callahan, Samuel (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 6380 W Marshville Blvd/w Main St, Marshville, NC, on 1/11/2020 14:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Bailey, Elliot Russel
|Arrest Date
|01-11-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bailey, Elliot Russel (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of Larceny-misdemeanor (202000272), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/11/2020 7:06:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Funderburk, Monica Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2020
|Court Case
|202000267
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Funderburk, Monica Lee (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Fugitive (F), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2020 17:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Watts, Anthony
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2020
|Court Case
|202000250
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Watts, Anthony (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 403 Charles St/e Houston St, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2020 00:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Knight, Joshua David
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2020
|Court Case
|202000267
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Assault) (M),
|Description
|Knight, Joshua David (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Assault) (M), at 4954 Kirkley Rd, Jefferson, SC, on 1/11/2020 17:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Chacaj, Diego Imul
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Chacaj, Diego Imul (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Sutherland Ave, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2020 00:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M