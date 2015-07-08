Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-12-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name IVEY, HORACE LEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/17/1982
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-12 00:25:00
Court Case 5902020201487
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SANCHEZ-BOGARIN, DAVID URIEL
Arrest Type
DOB 2/23/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-12 07:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BARBER, TAQIYAH CAMYAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/23/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-12 14:30:00
Court Case 5902019018203
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MICHEL, GAYLA TYONNA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/30/1994
Height 5.2
Weight 102
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-12 00:40:00
Court Case 5902020201490
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SCULLEY, ROMAR WYNDELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/17/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-12 05:21:00
Court Case 5902020201518
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount

Name FORGO, MARIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/25/1957
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-12 15:00:00
Court Case 5902020201530
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 5000.00