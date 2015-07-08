Below are the Union County arrests for 01-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Austin, Bayden Allen
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2020
|Court Case
|202000281
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Austin, Bayden Allen (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1071 Chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/12/2020 11:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Moody, James Robert
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2020
|Court Case
|202000285
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Moody, James Robert (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 408 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2020 16:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Rucker, R D
|Name
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2020
|Court Case
|202000289
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg, M (M),
|Description
|Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg, M (M), at 125 Aylesbury Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/12/2020 20:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Cutright, Christopher Ademola
|Arrest Date
|01-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cutright, Christopher Ademola ( / /31) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Us 74 W, Marshville, NC, on 1/12/2020 4:08:21 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Yamanashl, Scott Forrest
|Arrest Date
|01-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Yamanashl, Scott Forrest (W /M/49) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74 E, Marshville, NC, on 1/12/2020 4:31:11 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Dial, Madeleine Jones
|Arrest Date
|01-12-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dial, Madeleine Jones (W /F/50) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1299 Stallings Rd/drye Ln, Stallings, NC, on 1/12/2020 8:58:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J