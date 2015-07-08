Below are the Union County arrests for 01-12-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Austin, Bayden Allen
Arrest Date 01/12/2020
Court Case 202000281
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Austin, Bayden Allen (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1071 Chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/12/2020 11:58.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Moody, James Robert
Arrest Date 01/12/2020
Court Case 202000285
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Moody, James Robert (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 408 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2020 16:08.
Arresting Officer Rucker, R D

Name Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
Arrest Date 01/12/2020
Court Case 202000289
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg, M (M),
Description Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg, M (M), at 125 Aylesbury Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/12/2020 20:19.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Cutright, Christopher Ademola
Arrest Date 01-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Cutright, Christopher Ademola ( / /31) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Us 74 W, Marshville, NC, on 1/12/2020 4:08:21 AM.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Yamanashl, Scott Forrest
Arrest Date 01-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Yamanashl, Scott Forrest (W /M/49) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74 E, Marshville, NC, on 1/12/2020 4:31:11 AM.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Dial, Madeleine Jones
Arrest Date 01-12-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Dial, Madeleine Jones (W /F/50) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1299 Stallings Rd/drye Ln, Stallings, NC, on 1/12/2020 8:58:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J