Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-13-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LATTA, EDGAR CARASCO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/10/1972
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-13 03:32:00
|Court Case
|5902020201608
|Charge Description
|POSS/MANUFACTURE FRAUDULENT ID
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ALVARADOFIGUEROA, BRYAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/11/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-13 11:30:00
|Court Case
|6402018707264
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
|Bond Amount
|100.00
|Name
|DAVIS, MALIK ELI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/17/1980
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-13 17:58:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ADAIR, DEVIN ACHILLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/10/2001
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-13 05:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018019378
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CONNER, JOSEPH EARL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/7/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|194
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-13 09:13:00
|Court Case
|5902020201634
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PUGLIA, MARYANN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/19/1966
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-13 16:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020201642
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|150000.00