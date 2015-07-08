Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-13-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LATTA, EDGAR CARASCO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/10/1972
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-13 03:32:00
Court Case 5902020201608
Charge Description POSS/MANUFACTURE FRAUDULENT ID
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ALVARADOFIGUEROA, BRYAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/11/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-13 11:30:00
Court Case 6402018707264
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount 100.00

Name DAVIS, MALIK ELI
Arrest Type
DOB 4/17/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-13 17:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ADAIR, DEVIN ACHILLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/10/2001
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-13 05:00:00
Court Case 5902018019378
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CONNER, JOSEPH EARL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/7/1989
Height 6.2
Weight 194
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-13 09:13:00
Court Case 5902020201634
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount

Name PUGLIA, MARYANN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/19/1966
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-13 16:05:00
Court Case 5902020201642
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 150000.00