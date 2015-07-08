Below are the Union County arrests for 01-13-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Grimsley, Michael Ray
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2020
|Court Case
|202000293
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Grimsley, Michael Ray (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 111 S Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2020 01:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Funderburk, Monica Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Monica Lee (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2020 19:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Streater, A T
|Name
|Brinson, Dorian Kwai
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Felony Larceny), F (F),
|Description
|Brinson, Dorian Kwai (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Larceny), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2020 02:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Leak, Brittany Kate
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2020
|Court Case
|202000312
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Leak, Brittany Kate (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Ccw (M), at 2800 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 1/13/2020 21:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Jones, Christopher Walter
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – Dwi-Dwlr (M),
|Description
|Jones, Christopher Walter (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – Dwi-dwlr (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2020 02:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Twitty, Robert James
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Habitual Dwi (F), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Probation Violation (Dwi) (M), And 4) Probation Violation (Dwi) (M),
|Description
|Twitty, Robert James (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Dwi (F), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Probation Violation (dwi) (M), and 4) Probation Violation (dwi) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2020 12:21.
|Arresting Officer