Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-14-2020 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|JETER, DOMINIC
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/9/1999
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-14 09:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROSEBORO, STERLING RAFAEL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|8/26/1978
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-14 13:04:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SANTOS-MORALES, PAULINO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/27/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-14 02:33:00
|Court Case
|5902019248350
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR SECRET PEEPING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|KENNEDY, JAMES DARRIK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/28/1971
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-14 08:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019247109
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|TUDOR, TRAVIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/16/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-14 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020201304
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/23/1976
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-14 16:25:00
|Court Case
|5902019220368
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00