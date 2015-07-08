Below are the Union County arrests for 01-14-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Malick, Doniell Marie
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony (Possess Methamphetamine) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag) (M),
|Description
|Malick, Doniell Marie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony (possess Methamphetamine) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2020 03:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Streater, A T
|Name
|Martin, Christopher Taylor
|Arrest Date
|01-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Martin, Christopher Taylor (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 16/nc 84, Weddington, on 1/14/2020 10:08:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Staton, Joseph Alexander
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2020
|Court Case
|202000317
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Staton, Joseph Alexander (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 384 Quarry Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2020 10:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Ivey, Melissa Adrienne
|Arrest Date
|01-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ivey, Melissa Adrienne (B /F/36) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 16/nc 18, Weddington, on 1/14/2020 10:42:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Kurti, Nexhat
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2020
|Court Case
|202000320
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Kurti, Nexhat (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 1627 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2020 11:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T
|Name
|Dendy, Daryl Darnell
|Arrest Date
|01-14-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dendy, Daryl Darnell (B /M/45) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 16/hemby Rd, Weddington, on 1/14/2020 10:49:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Dodd, S P