Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-15-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WELCH, JOHNNY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/8/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|196
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-15 10:23:00
|Court Case
|5902020200476
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT LEO/PO SER INJ
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BOYCE, MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/13/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-15 15:02:00
|Court Case
|5902020201889
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BAH, ABDOU
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/25/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-15 16:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019246033
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GETER, CHARLES DONTREY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/30/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-15 00:54:00
|Court Case
|5902020201816
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ADAMS, SHAKEETA L
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/21/1994
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-15 11:09:00
|Court Case
|5902019027792
|Charge Description
|HUMAN TRAFFICKING ADULT VICTIM
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, WILLIAM MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/26/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-15 15:11:00
|Court Case
|5902020201903
|Charge Description
|POSS 5+ COUNTERFEIT INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00