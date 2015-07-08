Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-15-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WELCH, JOHNNY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/8/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 196
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-15 10:23:00
Court Case 5902020200476
Charge Description ASSAULT LEO/PO SER INJ
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BOYCE, MALIK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/13/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-15 15:02:00
Court Case 5902020201889
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BAH, ABDOU
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/25/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-15 16:10:00
Court Case 5902019246033
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GETER, CHARLES DONTREY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/30/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-15 00:54:00
Court Case 5902020201816
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ADAMS, SHAKEETA L
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/21/1994
Height 5.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-15 11:09:00
Court Case 5902019027792
Charge Description HUMAN TRAFFICKING ADULT VICTIM
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name DAVIS, WILLIAM MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/26/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-15 15:11:00
Court Case 5902020201903
Charge Description POSS 5+ COUNTERFEIT INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 5000.00