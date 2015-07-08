Below are the Union County arrests for 01-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cruz, Jorge Elias
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Cruz, Jorge Elias (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2020 03:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Stewart, Christopher Ryan
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2020
|Court Case
|202000410
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Christopher Ryan (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3198 E Hwy 74/presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2020 21:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Sturdivant, Elijah Tykeece
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Sturdivant, Elijah Tykeece (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2020 09:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Threatt, Quontez Rakeem
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2020
|Court Case
|202000412
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Threatt, Quontez Rakeem (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 74/edgewood, NC, on 1/16/2020 21:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Gomez, Jose Federico
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – Dwlr No Impaired Poss Fict Lic (M),
|Description
|Gomez, Jose Federico (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – Dwlr No Impaired Poss Fict Lic (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2020 10:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S B
|Name
|Zapata, Francisco
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2020
|Court Case
|202000391
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Zapata, Francisco (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2014 Pleasant Knoll Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2020 21:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M