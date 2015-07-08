Below are the Union County arrests for 01-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cruz, Jorge Elias
Arrest Date 01/16/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Cruz, Jorge Elias (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2020 03:47.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Stewart, Christopher Ryan
Arrest Date 01/16/2020
Court Case 202000410
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Stewart, Christopher Ryan (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3198 E Hwy 74/presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2020 21:19.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Sturdivant, Elijah Tykeece
Arrest Date 01/16/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Sturdivant, Elijah Tykeece (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2020 09:30.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Threatt, Quontez Rakeem
Arrest Date 01/16/2020
Court Case 202000412
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Threatt, Quontez Rakeem (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 74/edgewood, NC, on 1/16/2020 21:30.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Gomez, Jose Federico
Arrest Date 01/16/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – Dwlr No Impaired Poss Fict Lic (M),
Description Gomez, Jose Federico (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – Dwlr No Impaired Poss Fict Lic (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2020 10:07.
Arresting Officer Smith, S B

Name Zapata, Francisco
Arrest Date 01/16/2020
Court Case 202000391
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Zapata, Francisco (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2014 Pleasant Knoll Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2020 21:41.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M