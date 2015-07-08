Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-17-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WALKER, TONY HARRIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/28/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-17 01:25:00
|Court Case
|5902020202172
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FAULK, VICTOR DELAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/9/1978
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-17 06:13:00
|Court Case
|5902019018277
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LIPPARD, JERRY LEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/3/1981
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-17 13:38:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ISAAC, SHAKENNA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/28/1984
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-17 14:42:00
|Court Case
|3502020050277
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|FERRELL, ASHLEY DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/2/1985
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-17 00:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020202198
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|INGRAM, DWON LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/26/1976
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-17 06:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020202239
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|100.00