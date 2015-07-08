Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-17-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WALKER, TONY HARRIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/28/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-17 01:25:00
Court Case 5902020202172
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FAULK, VICTOR DELAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/9/1978
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-17 06:13:00
Court Case 5902019018277
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LIPPARD, JERRY LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 3/3/1981
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-17 13:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ISAAC, SHAKENNA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/28/1984
Height 5.4
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-17 14:42:00
Court Case 3502020050277
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name FERRELL, ASHLEY DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/2/1985
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-17 00:52:00
Court Case 5902020202198
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name INGRAM, DWON LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/26/1976
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-17 06:00:00
Court Case 5902020202239
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 100.00