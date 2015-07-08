Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-18-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JOHNSON, CORIANDRA F
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/2/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-18 01:49:00
|Court Case
|3102019055155
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COOPER, JEFFERY MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/27/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-18 07:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020202467
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCULLOUGH, JADARIUS MARTICEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/16/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-18 01:25:00
|Court Case
|5902020202404
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LIGGINS, SHAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/29/1979
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-18 10:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020202487
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BAILEY, DONALD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/11/1972
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-18 05:02:00
|Court Case
|5902020202414
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MILES, ROBERT ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/30/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-18 11:07:00
|Court Case
|5902020202483
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount