Description

Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 299 W Sunset Dr/bickett St, Monroe, NC, on 1/18/2020 01:25.