Below are the Union County arrests for 01-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ramirez-arrieta, Ivan
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2020
|Court Case
|202000417
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Ramirez-arrieta, Ivan (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 2103 Union St, Monroe, NC, on 1/18/2020 01:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Darnell, David Lynn
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2020
|Court Case
|202000430
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Darnell, David Lynn (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 1/18/2020 16:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J
|Name
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2020
|Court Case
|202000415
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 299 W Sunset Dr/bickett St, Monroe, NC, on 1/18/2020 01:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Darnell, David Lynn
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2020
|Court Case
|202000321
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny) (M),
|Description
|Darnell, David Lynn (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny) (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, SC, on 1/18/2020 16:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J
|Name
|Linker, Hunter James
|Arrest Date
|01/18/2020
|Court Case
|202000456
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Linker, Hunter James (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 6608 S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/18/2020 01:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Thomas, Brittany Leshaun
|Arrest Date
|01-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Thomas, Brittany Leshaun (B /F/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 4599 Old Charlotte Hwy/brick Yard Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/18/2020 12:15:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W