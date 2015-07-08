Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BARWICK, HEATH ENGLISH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/26/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-19 03:43:00
|Court Case
|5902020202569
|Charge Description
|POSSESS HEROIN
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CAVOLY, KENNETH MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/19/1966
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-19 13:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020202600
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LITTLE, CARSON ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/8/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-19 03:18:00
|Court Case
|5902020202571
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|HEYE, CRYSTAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/17/1974
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-19 12:49:00
|Court Case
|4802019704800
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|OROPEZA, EUGENIA LIBARDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/14/1994
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-19 04:23:00
|Court Case
|5902020202568
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PATTON, ADRIAN NIGEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/12/1964
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-19 12:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020202475
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount