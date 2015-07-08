Below are the Union County arrests for 01-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Huntley, Trashean Jamar
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2020
|Court Case
|202000333
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Huntley, Trashean Jamar (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 8320 Runaway Bay Dr Apt D, Charlotte, NC, on 1/19/2020 16:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Garrison, Matthew Franklin
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Garrison, Matthew Franklin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2020 17:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Price, Chandler David
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
|Description
|Price, Chandler David (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2020 18:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Garrison, Matthew Franklin
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Pdp), M (M),
|Description
|Garrison, Matthew Franklin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (pdp), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2020 18:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Ratterree, Brianna
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Ratterree, Brianna (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2020 18:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Huffstetler, Robin Harrison
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2020
|Court Case
|202000497
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Huffstetler, Robin Harrison (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 804 Witmore Rd, Wingate, NC, on 1/19/2020 21:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A