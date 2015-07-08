Below are the Union County arrests for 01-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Huntley, Trashean Jamar
Arrest Date 01/19/2020
Court Case 202000333
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Huntley, Trashean Jamar (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 8320 Runaway Bay Dr Apt D, Charlotte, NC, on 1/19/2020 16:46.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Garrison, Matthew Franklin
Arrest Date 01/19/2020
Court Case
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Garrison, Matthew Franklin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2020 17:52.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Price, Chandler David
Arrest Date 01/19/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
Description Price, Chandler David (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2020 18:04.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Garrison, Matthew Franklin
Arrest Date 01/19/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Pdp), M (M),
Description Garrison, Matthew Franklin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (pdp), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2020 18:12.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Ratterree, Brianna
Arrest Date 01/19/2020
Court Case
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Ratterree, Brianna (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2020 18:25.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Huffstetler, Robin Harrison
Arrest Date 01/19/2020
Court Case 202000497
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Huffstetler, Robin Harrison (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 804 Witmore Rd, Wingate, NC, on 1/19/2020 21:58.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A