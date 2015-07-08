Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-20-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BLAKENEY, TOWANNA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/9/1965
Height 5.4
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-20 02:51:00
Court Case 5902020202660
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name SAWYERS, TONY LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/5/1968
Height 6.1
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-20 10:31:00
Court Case 3502020000055
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GIBSON, WILLIE JOHN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/30/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-20 02:53:00
Court Case 5902020202661
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name SMITH, DESZMOND
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/21/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-20 13:13:00
Court Case 4802019715957
Charge Description DR/ALLOW REG PLATE NOT DISPLAY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HARRIS, DONYELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/10/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-20 02:01:00
Court Case 5902020202662
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name AZMOON, MARYAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/14/1979
Height 5.2
Weight 123
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-20 12:32:00
Court Case 5902020202697
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount