Name Cooley-deberry, Dionte Miguel
Arrest Date 01/20/2020
Court Case
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Cooley-deberry, Dionte Miguel (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3011 Linstead Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/20/2020 16:48.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Larrick, Joshua Andre
Arrest Date 01/20/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Identity Theft, Obtain Prop Fal (F),
Description Larrick, Joshua Andre (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (identity Theft, Obtain Prop Fal (F), at 3344 Presson Road, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2020 16:58.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Drake, Austin Lee
Arrest Date 01/20/2020
Court Case 202000505
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), And 4) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
Description Drake, Austin Lee (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), and 4) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2020 17:18.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Jacobs, Deja Lanae
Arrest Date 01-20-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Jacobs, Deja Lanae (B /F/22) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (202000500), at 1499 Native Diver Ln/top Flight Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/20/2020 2:15:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Vaughan, Seth Laton
Arrest Date 01/20/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Vaughan, Seth Laton (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Us-74/ E. Main St, Marshville, NC, on 1/20/2020 00:01.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Chambers, Knaja Genevie
Arrest Date 01-20-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Chambers, Knaja Genevie (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/marshville Water Plant Rd, Monroe, on 1/20/2020 6:08:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J