Below are the Union County arrests for 01-20-2020.
|Name
|Cooley-deberry, Dionte Miguel
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Cooley-deberry, Dionte Miguel (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3011 Linstead Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/20/2020 16:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Larrick, Joshua Andre
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Identity Theft, Obtain Prop Fal (F),
|Description
|Larrick, Joshua Andre (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (identity Theft, Obtain Prop Fal (F), at 3344 Presson Road, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2020 16:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Drake, Austin Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2020
|Court Case
|202000505
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), And 4) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Drake, Austin Lee (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), and 4) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2020 17:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Jacobs, Deja Lanae
|Arrest Date
|01-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jacobs, Deja Lanae (B /F/22) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (202000500), at 1499 Native Diver Ln/top Flight Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/20/2020 2:15:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Vaughan, Seth Laton
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Vaughan, Seth Laton (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Us-74/ E. Main St, Marshville, NC, on 1/20/2020 00:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Chambers, Knaja Genevie
|Arrest Date
|01-20-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Chambers, Knaja Genevie (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/marshville Water Plant Rd, Monroe, on 1/20/2020 6:08:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J