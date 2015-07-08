Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-21-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GAMBLE, ANTHONY DORELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/8/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|295
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-21 04:32:00
|Court Case
|5902020202768
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SMITH, ERIC WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/20/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-21 12:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SILVA, ERICK
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/27/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-21 14:55:00
|Court Case
|3502018060274
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|RECENDIZ, VICTOR ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/16/2001
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-21 01:31:00
|Court Case
|5902020202769
|Charge Description
|AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCKOY, TAMEER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/10/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-21 11:21:00
|Court Case
|5902020202785
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|TROSS, MERCEDES MARYMICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/27/1990
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-21 14:14:00
|Court Case
|5902020202833
|Charge Description
|TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|10000.00