Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-21-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name GAMBLE, ANTHONY DORELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/8/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 295
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-21 04:32:00
Court Case 5902020202768
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SMITH, ERIC WAYNE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/20/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-21 12:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name SILVA, ERICK
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/27/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-21 14:55:00
Court Case 3502018060274
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name RECENDIZ, VICTOR ANTONIO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/16/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-21 01:31:00
Court Case 5902020202769
Charge Description AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCKOY, TAMEER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/10/1986
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-21 11:21:00
Court Case 5902020202785
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name TROSS, MERCEDES MARYMICHELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/27/1990
Height 5.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-21 14:14:00
Court Case 5902020202833
Charge Description TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 10000.00