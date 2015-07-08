Below are the Union County arrests for 01-21-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ledbetter, Prentis Maurice
Arrest Date 01/21/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), And 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Ledbetter, Prentis Maurice (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 4000 Enderbury Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/21/2020 11:14.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Bennett, Bernard Stephon
Arrest Date 01-21-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Bennett, Bernard Stephon (O /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Idlewild Rd/hillcrest Circle, Hemby Bridge, on 1/21/2020 4:16:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Lowery, Kadarius Michael
Arrest Date 01/21/2020
Court Case 202000251
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses, F (F),
Description Lowery, Kadarius Michael (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses, F (F), at 2649 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2020 12:10.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Bennett, Bernard Stephon
Arrest Date 01-21-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Bennett, Bernard Stephon (O /M/20) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Idlewild Rd/hillcrest Circle, Hemby Bridge, on 1/21/2020 4:33:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Rhoads, Gregory Joseph
Arrest Date 01/21/2020
Court Case 202000523
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Rhoads, Gregory Joseph (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1 W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, NC, on 1/21/2020 12:13.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Davis, Janazah Lasandria
Arrest Date 01-21-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Davis, Janazah Lasandria (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of Possess Marij Paraphernalia, at Idlewild Rd/hillcrest Circle, Hemby Bridge, on 1/21/2020 4:36:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A