Below are the Union County arrests for 01-21-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ledbetter, Prentis Maurice
|Arrest Date
|01/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), And 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Ledbetter, Prentis Maurice (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 4000 Enderbury Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/21/2020 11:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Bennett, Bernard Stephon
|Arrest Date
|01-21-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bennett, Bernard Stephon (O /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Idlewild Rd/hillcrest Circle, Hemby Bridge, on 1/21/2020 4:16:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Lowery, Kadarius Michael
|Arrest Date
|01/21/2020
|Court Case
|202000251
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses, F (F),
|Description
|Lowery, Kadarius Michael (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses, F (F), at 2649 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/21/2020 12:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Bennett, Bernard Stephon
|Arrest Date
|01-21-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bennett, Bernard Stephon (O /M/20) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Idlewild Rd/hillcrest Circle, Hemby Bridge, on 1/21/2020 4:33:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Rhoads, Gregory Joseph
|Arrest Date
|01/21/2020
|Court Case
|202000523
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Rhoads, Gregory Joseph (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1 W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, NC, on 1/21/2020 12:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Davis, Janazah Lasandria
|Arrest Date
|01-21-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Davis, Janazah Lasandria (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of Possess Marij Paraphernalia, at Idlewild Rd/hillcrest Circle, Hemby Bridge, on 1/21/2020 4:36:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A