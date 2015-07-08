Description

Ledbetter, Prentis Maurice (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 4000 Enderbury Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/21/2020 11:14.