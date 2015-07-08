Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-22-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ALEXANDER, VERONICA JEAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/30/1977
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-22 01:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020202881
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WAYMYERS, TRAYVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/12/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-22 08:54:00
|Court Case
|5902020202123
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SULLIVAN, JASON RUSSELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/25/1979
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-22 14:06:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LOWE, DAQUAN LAMARI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/25/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-22 00:28:00
|Court Case
|5902019227741
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|BLAIR, DAJUAN A
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/27/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-22 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020201099
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WHITTEN, RICHARD RYAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/2/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-22 11:36:00
|Court Case
|4002020065932
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00