Below are the Union County arrests for 01-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Marze, Joel Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2020
|Court Case
|202000520
|Charge
|1) Parole Violation (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Marze, Joel Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1600 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2020 16:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
|Arrest Date
|01-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at 2905 Barbee Ct, Monroe, NC, on 04:07, 1/22/2020. Reported: 04:07, 1/22/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Marze, Joel Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2020
|Court Case
|202000519
|Charge
|Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Marze, Joel Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 1600 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2020 16:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|01-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 217 I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, between 01:30, 1/21/2020 and 08:45, 1/22/2020. Reported: 08:51, 1/22/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T
|Name
|Flowers, Kathy Kellock
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Flowers, Kathy Kellock (B /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 110 College St, Marshville, NC, on 1/22/2020 16:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclellan, T
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|01-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /F/08) VICTIM of Sexual Battery (C), at [Address], between 13:45, 1/16/2020 and 09:00, 1/22/2020. Reported: 09:00, 1/22/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Leach, M R