Below are the Union County arrests for 01-22-2020.

Name Marze, Joel Lee
Arrest Date 01/22/2020
Court Case 202000520
Charge 1) Parole Violation (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Marze, Joel Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1600 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2020 16:18.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
Arrest Date 01-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at 2905 Barbee Ct, Monroe, NC, on 04:07, 1/22/2020. Reported: 04:07, 1/22/2020.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Marze, Joel Lee
Arrest Date 01/22/2020
Court Case 202000519
Charge Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Marze, Joel Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 1600 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2020 16:23.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name City Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 01-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description City Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 217 I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, between 01:30, 1/21/2020 and 08:45, 1/22/2020. Reported: 08:51, 1/22/2020.
Arresting Officer Ricketts, T

Name Flowers, Kathy Kellock
Arrest Date 01/22/2020
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Flowers, Kathy Kellock (B /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 110 College St, Marshville, NC, on 1/22/2020 16:35.
Arresting Officer Mcclellan, T

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 01-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /F/08) VICTIM of Sexual Battery (C), at [Address], between 13:45, 1/16/2020 and 09:00, 1/22/2020. Reported: 09:00, 1/22/2020.
Arresting Officer Leach, M R