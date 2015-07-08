Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-23-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HEMRAJ, JINETTE LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/31/1979
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-23 01:34:00
|Court Case
|5902020203023
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BALDNER, SAWYER B
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/23/1998
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-23 12:47:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|AUGUSTINE, JEFFERY ANTWAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/6/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-23 14:18:00
|Court Case
|5902019243355
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCKOY, ANDRE LAMONTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/26/1972
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-23 00:34:00
|Court Case
|5902020202245
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MORRIS, DELANIO LOVELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/7/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-23 12:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, DAQUAN SHAMELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/4/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-23 12:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019237056
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00