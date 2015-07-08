Below are the Union County arrests for 01-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Baggett, David Benton
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2020
|Court Case
|202000595
|Charge
|Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F),
|Description
|Baggett, David Benton (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), at 1199 S Church St/s Hayne St, Monroe, SC, on 1/23/2020 19:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|Tatterson, Melissa Ann
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2020
|Court Case
|202000543
|Charge
|Pwisd Cocaine (F),
|Description
|Tatterson, Melissa Ann (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Pwisd Cocaine (F), at 380 Quarry Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2020 20:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Wade, Sherrie Dana
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2020
|Court Case
|202000543
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Wade, Sherrie Dana (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 380 Quarry Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2020 20:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Crews, Nicholas Robert
|Arrest Date
|01-23-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Crews, Nicholas Robert (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 2467 Old Charlotte Hwy/ashton Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2020 2:21:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Kilgo, Marcus Jerome
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Kilgo, Marcus Jerome (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2020 00:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Panek, Z R
