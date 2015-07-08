Below are the Union County arrests for 01-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Baggett, David Benton
Arrest Date 01/23/2020
Court Case 202000595
Charge Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F),
Description Baggett, David Benton (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), at 1199 S Church St/s Hayne St, Monroe, SC, on 1/23/2020 19:59.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name Tatterson, Melissa Ann
Arrest Date 01/23/2020
Court Case 202000543
Charge Pwisd Cocaine (F),
Description Tatterson, Melissa Ann (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Pwisd Cocaine (F), at 380 Quarry Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2020 20:38.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Wade, Sherrie Dana
Arrest Date 01/23/2020
Court Case 202000543
Charge 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Wade, Sherrie Dana (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 380 Quarry Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2020 20:39.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Crews, Nicholas Robert
Arrest Date 01-23-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Crews, Nicholas Robert (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 2467 Old Charlotte Hwy/ashton Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2020 2:21:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Kilgo, Marcus Jerome
Arrest Date 01/23/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Kilgo, Marcus Jerome (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2020 00:07.
Arresting Officer Panek, Z R

Name Crews, Nicholas Robert
Arrest Date 01-23-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Crews, Nicholas Robert (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of Window Tinting Violation, at 2467 Old Charlotte Hwy/ashton Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2020 2:22:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P