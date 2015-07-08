Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-24-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CATALAN-BETANCORT, PEDRO
Arrest Type
DOB 8/27/1969
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-24 13:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/18/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-24 12:14:00
Court Case 5902020202033
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HUNTER, ETHEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/10/1958
Height 5.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-24 16:26:00
Court Case 5902020203177
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, WILLIAM MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/26/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-24 09:30:00
Court Case 5902020202907
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name CRAZYTHUNDER, CHERRELL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/9/1995
Height 5.4
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-24 15:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name MEGGETT, JALEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/27/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-24 14:44:00
Court Case 5902020203173
Charge Description DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
Bond Amount 15000.00