Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-24-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CATALAN-BETANCORT, PEDRO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/27/1969
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-24 13:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/18/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-24 12:14:00
|Court Case
|5902020202033
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HUNTER, ETHEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/10/1958
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-24 16:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020203177
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, WILLIAM MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/26/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-24 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020202907
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|CRAZYTHUNDER, CHERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/9/1995
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-24 15:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MEGGETT, JALEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/27/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-24 14:44:00
|Court Case
|5902020203173
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
|Bond Amount
|15000.00