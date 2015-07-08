Below are the Union County arrests for 01-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lebreton, Adam Joseph
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2020
|Court Case
|202000516
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Lebreton, Adam Joseph (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2020 15:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Williams, Dustin Ray
|Arrest Date
|01-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Williams, Dustin Ray (W /M/36) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 799 Boyte St/hart St, Monroe, NC, between 01:19, 1/24/2020 and 01:20, 1/24/2020. Reported: 01:20, 1/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Hough, Wilbert Jr.
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2020
|Court Case
|202000563
|Charge
|Electronic Monitor Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Hough, Wilbert Jr. (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Electronic Monitor Violation, M (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2020 16:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|01-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 04:39, 1/24/2020 and 04:40, 1/24/2020. Reported: 04:40, 1/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Remaley, Richie Frank
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2020
|Court Case
|201604319
|Charge
|1) Rape Of Child – 1St Deg (F), 2) Sex Offense With Child – 1St Deg (F), And 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Remaley, Richie Frank (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Rape Of Child – 1st Deg (F), 2) Sex Offense With Child – 1st Deg (F), and 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 10063 Barringer Ct, Mount Pleasant, NC, on 1/24/2020 16:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Lowery, Derrick Lindsey
|Arrest Date
|01-24-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lowery, Derrick Lindsey (W /M/27) VICTIM of Accident Possible Injury (C), at 4299 Forest Lawn Dr/potter Rd, Weddington, NC, between 06:53, 1/24/2020 and 06:54, 1/24/2020. Reported: 06:54, 1/24/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Wicker, B T