Below are the Union County arrests for 01-24-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lebreton, Adam Joseph
Arrest Date 01/24/2020
Court Case 202000516
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Lebreton, Adam Joseph (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2020 15:27.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Williams, Dustin Ray
Arrest Date 01-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Williams, Dustin Ray (W /M/36) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 799 Boyte St/hart St, Monroe, NC, between 01:19, 1/24/2020 and 01:20, 1/24/2020. Reported: 01:20, 1/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Hough, Wilbert Jr.
Arrest Date 01/24/2020
Court Case 202000563
Charge Electronic Monitor Violation, M (M),
Description Hough, Wilbert Jr. (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Electronic Monitor Violation, M (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2020 16:19.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 01-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 04:39, 1/24/2020 and 04:40, 1/24/2020. Reported: 04:40, 1/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M

Name Remaley, Richie Frank
Arrest Date 01/24/2020
Court Case 201604319
Charge 1) Rape Of Child – 1St Deg (F), 2) Sex Offense With Child – 1St Deg (F), And 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Remaley, Richie Frank (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Rape Of Child – 1st Deg (F), 2) Sex Offense With Child – 1st Deg (F), and 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 10063 Barringer Ct, Mount Pleasant, NC, on 1/24/2020 16:21.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Lowery, Derrick Lindsey
Arrest Date 01-24-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lowery, Derrick Lindsey (W /M/27) VICTIM of Accident Possible Injury (C), at 4299 Forest Lawn Dr/potter Rd, Weddington, NC, between 06:53, 1/24/2020 and 06:54, 1/24/2020. Reported: 06:54, 1/24/2020.
Arresting Officer Wicker, B T