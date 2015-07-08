Description

Remaley, Richie Frank (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Rape Of Child – 1st Deg (F), 2) Sex Offense With Child – 1st Deg (F), and 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 10063 Barringer Ct, Mount Pleasant, NC, on 1/24/2020 16:21.