Below are the Union County arrests for 01-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Long, Natalie
Arrest Date 01/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Long, Natalie (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4301 Gribble Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/25/2020 10:11.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Long, Natalie
Arrest Date 01/25/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Long, Natalie (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4301 Gribble Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/25/2020 10:11.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Carelock, Carlos
Arrest Date 01/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F),
Description Carelock, Carlos (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2020 10:25.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Carelock, Carlos
Arrest Date 01/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Possess Stolen Firearm (F),
Description Carelock, Carlos (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Firearm (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2020 11:44.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Owens, Kameece Imogene
Arrest Date 01/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Owens, Kameece Imogene (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 5509 Rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/25/2020 11:45.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M

Name Wise, Jonathan Christopher
Arrest Date 01/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Wise, Jonathan Christopher (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100 Governmant Lane, Newton, NC, on 1/25/2020 15:01.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E