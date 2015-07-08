Below are the Union County arrests for 01-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Long, Natalie
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Long, Natalie (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4301 Gribble Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/25/2020 10:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Long, Natalie
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Long, Natalie (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4301 Gribble Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/25/2020 10:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Carelock, Carlos
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F),
|Description
|Carelock, Carlos (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2020 10:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Carelock, Carlos
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Firearm (F),
|Description
|Carelock, Carlos (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Firearm (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2020 11:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Owens, Kameece Imogene
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Owens, Kameece Imogene (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 5509 Rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/25/2020 11:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Wise, Jonathan Christopher
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Wise, Jonathan Christopher (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100 Governmant Lane, Newton, NC, on 1/25/2020 15:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E