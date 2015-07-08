Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GILBERT, BRITNEY MONIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/8/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-26 03:21:00
Court Case 5902020203429
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MIMS, KEANTA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/17/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 127
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-26 15:16:00
Court Case 5402019705578
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DAVIS, KEVIN BRAYON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/14/1978
Height 5.6
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-26 05:39:00
Court Case 5902020203432
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name TALL, MICHAEL KEVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/26/1967
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-26 16:11:00
Court Case 5902019224966
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name HARLING, JERAELL ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/29/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-26 06:45:00
Court Case 5902020203433
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LOCKHART, JAMES GIAVONNI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/30/1970
Height 6.7
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-26 16:15:00
Court Case 5902020203457
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00