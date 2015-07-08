Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GILBERT, BRITNEY MONIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/8/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-26 03:21:00
|Court Case
|5902020203429
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MIMS, KEANTA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/17/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|127
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-26 15:16:00
|Court Case
|5402019705578
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DAVIS, KEVIN BRAYON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/14/1978
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-26 05:39:00
|Court Case
|5902020203432
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TALL, MICHAEL KEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/26/1967
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-26 16:11:00
|Court Case
|5902019224966
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|HARLING, JERAELL ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/29/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-26 06:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020203433
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LOCKHART, JAMES GIAVONNI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/30/1970
|Height
|6.7
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-26 16:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020203457
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00