Below are the Union County arrests for 01-26-2020.

Name Bitting, George Henry
Arrest Date 01/26/2020
Court Case 202000659
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Bitting, George Henry (B /M/79) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/26/2020 00:07.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Mcevoy, Eric Scott
Arrest Date 01/26/2020
Court Case 202000070
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Conspire Break/Enter Build-Int Commit (F) And 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Mcevoy, Eric Scott (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Conspire Break/enter Build-int Commit (F) and 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 12030 Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 1/26/2020 19:29.
Arresting Officer Hood, L

Name Hargett, Jonathon Alexander
Arrest Date 01/26/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Habitual Dwi (F), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fict/Rev/Alter Drivers License (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), And 5) Dr/Allow Reg Plate Not Display (M),
Description Hargett, Jonathon Alexander (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Dwi (F), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fict/rev/alter Drivers License (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), and 5) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), at 7208 Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/26/2020 00:40.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Mcevoy, Eric Scott
Arrest Date 01/26/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Mcevoy, Eric Scott (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 12028 Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 1/26/2020 20:41.
Arresting Officer Hood, L

Name Starnes, Kadence Reign
Arrest Date 01/26/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Starnes, Kadence Reign (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 1006 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2020 01:19.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Cheshire, Tara Lynn
Arrest Date 01/26/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Cheshire, Tara Lynn (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 2524 Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2020 22:07.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T