Below are the Union County arrests for 01-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bitting, George Henry
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2020
|Court Case
|202000659
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Bitting, George Henry (B /M/79) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/26/2020 00:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Mcevoy, Eric Scott
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2020
|Court Case
|202000070
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Conspire Break/Enter Build-Int Commit (F) And 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Mcevoy, Eric Scott (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Conspire Break/enter Build-int Commit (F) and 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 12030 Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 1/26/2020 19:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L
|Name
|Hargett, Jonathon Alexander
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Habitual Dwi (F), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fict/Rev/Alter Drivers License (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), And 5) Dr/Allow Reg Plate Not Display (M),
|Description
|Hargett, Jonathon Alexander (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Dwi (F), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fict/rev/alter Drivers License (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), and 5) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), at 7208 Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/26/2020 00:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Mcevoy, Eric Scott
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mcevoy, Eric Scott (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 12028 Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 1/26/2020 20:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Hood, L
|Name
|Starnes, Kadence Reign
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Starnes, Kadence Reign (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 1006 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2020 01:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Cheshire, Tara Lynn
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Cheshire, Tara Lynn (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 2524 Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2020 22:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T