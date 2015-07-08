Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-27-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SUIN, LIAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/7/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-27 00:52:00
Court Case 5902020203505
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RECENDIZ, VICTOR ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/16/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-27 07:40:00
Court Case 5902020203169
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name MCCALLOP, RUFUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/30/1971
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-27 11:07:00
Court Case 5902020203338
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROSE, RACHEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/18/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-27 14:15:00
Court Case 5902020201640
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILLIAMSON, ISIAH DAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 166
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-27 00:36:00
Court Case 5902020203508
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BROUGHTON, KEON JAQUEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/23/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-27 09:45:00
Court Case 5902019228174
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 20000.00