Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-27-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SUIN, LIAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/7/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-27 00:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020203505
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RECENDIZ, VICTOR ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/16/2001
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-27 07:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020203169
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|MCCALLOP, RUFUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/30/1971
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-27 11:07:00
|Court Case
|5902020203338
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROSE, RACHEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/18/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-27 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020201640
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMSON, ISIAH DAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/11/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|166
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-27 00:36:00
|Court Case
|5902020203508
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BROUGHTON, KEON JAQUEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/23/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-27 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019228174
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|20000.00