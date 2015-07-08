Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name AVINGER, GERALD RONALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1958
Height 6.1
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-28 01:15:00
Court Case 5902020203596
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GRIER, WILLIAM EDWARD
Arrest Type
DOB 9/2/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-28 12:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BALDWIN, DAVID MATTHEW
Arrest Type
DOB 5/4/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-28 16:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name COLEMAN, DANIEL ROSS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/13/1984
Height 6.3
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-28 01:14:00
Court Case 3502019709101
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name POWELL, RANDOLPH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/22/1962
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-28 09:45:00
Court Case 5402019702866
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CLEMENT, RASHAWN DARNLL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1995
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-28 14:01:00
Court Case 5902020203650
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1500.00