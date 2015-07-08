Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|AVINGER, GERALD RONALD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1958
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-28 01:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020203596
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRIER, WILLIAM EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/2/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-28 12:09:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BALDWIN, DAVID MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/4/1983
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-28 16:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLEMAN, DANIEL ROSS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/13/1984
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-28 01:14:00
|Court Case
|3502019709101
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|POWELL, RANDOLPH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/22/1962
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-28 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5402019702866
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CLEMENT, RASHAWN DARNLL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/1995
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-01-28 14:01:00
|Court Case
|5902020203650
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00