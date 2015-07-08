Below are the Union County arrests for 01-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Autry, Jasmine Latrice
Arrest Date 01/28/2020
Court Case 202000749
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
Description Autry, Jasmine Latrice (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 1399 S Rocky River Rd/waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2020 19:34.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Helms, Larry Wayne
Arrest Date 01/28/2020
Court Case 202000096
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Helms, Larry Wayne (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1201 N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/28/2020 20:01.
Arresting Officer Rogers, D

Name Nichols, Erin Jean
Arrest Date 01/28/2020
Court Case 202000096
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Nichols, Erin Jean (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1201 N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/28/2020 20:52.
Arresting Officer Rogers, D

Name Robinson, Christopher Welles
Arrest Date 01/28/2020
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Robinson, Christopher Welles (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5409 Bethel Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/28/2020 21:31.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Spagnualo, Brittany
Arrest Date 01/28/2020
Court Case 202000647
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Spagnualo, Brittany (U /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 499 E Roosevelt Blvd/vann St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2020 21:37.
Arresting Officer Ciminna, D J

Name Meadows, Jasmine Sade
Arrest Date 01/28/2020
Court Case 202000646
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Meadows, Jasmine Sade (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 598 E Roosevelt Blvd/dove St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2020 21:38.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A