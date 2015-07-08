Below are the Union County arrests for 01-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Autry, Jasmine Latrice
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2020
|Court Case
|202000749
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Autry, Jasmine Latrice (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 1399 S Rocky River Rd/waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2020 19:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Helms, Larry Wayne
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2020
|Court Case
|202000096
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Helms, Larry Wayne (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1201 N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/28/2020 20:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, D
|Name
|Nichols, Erin Jean
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2020
|Court Case
|202000096
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Nichols, Erin Jean (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1201 N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/28/2020 20:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, D
|Name
|Robinson, Christopher Welles
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Christopher Welles (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5409 Bethel Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/28/2020 21:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Spagnualo, Brittany
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2020
|Court Case
|202000647
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Spagnualo, Brittany (U /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 499 E Roosevelt Blvd/vann St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2020 21:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciminna, D J
|Name
|Meadows, Jasmine Sade
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2020
|Court Case
|202000646
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Meadows, Jasmine Sade (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 598 E Roosevelt Blvd/dove St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2020 21:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A