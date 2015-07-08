Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NEELY, JONATHAN MASON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/7/1984
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-29 16:27:00
Court Case 5902020001971
Charge Description MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BINGHAM, TRENTAIR LAVENT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/16/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-29 01:16:00
Court Case 5902020203733
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name MILES, PHILLIP DAKOTA
Arrest Type
DOB 7/24/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-29 12:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, AZZYRIA LACHELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/8/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-29 13:24:00
Court Case 5902020201656
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name TAYLOR, DERECK FRANK
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/10/1967
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-29 15:30:00
Court Case 5902020203848
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name EASON, ROGER DALE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/20/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-01-29 04:34:00
Court Case 5902020203742
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00