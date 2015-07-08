Below are the Union County arrests for 01-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Surles, Amanda
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Breaking And Or Entering), M (M),
|Description
|Surles, Amanda (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Writ (breaking And Or Entering), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2020 08:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Meeks, Makayla Nicole
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2020
|Court Case
|202000776
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Sell Schedule Iv (F), 3) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 4) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Meeks, Makayla Nicole (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Sell Schedule Iv (F), 3) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 4) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 6) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at Us 74/unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/29/2020 18:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Wolfe, Vanessa Salazar
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2020
|Court Case
|202000652
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F) And 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Wolfe, Vanessa Salazar (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F) and 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 1831 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2020 10:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Warlick, Dale Allen
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2020
|Court Case
|202000780
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Warlick, Dale Allen (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4304 N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2020 18:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Blount, Lamar Dejuan
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd Dwi And Dwlr Impaired (M),
|Description
|Blount, Lamar Dejuan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd Dwi And Dwlr Impaired (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2020 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A
|Name
|Cheshire, Tara Lynn
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny) (M),
|Description
|Cheshire, Tara Lynn (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2020 22:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D