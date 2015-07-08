Below are the Union County arrests for 01-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Chambers, Gwendolyn Ann
Arrest Date 01/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr,Fict Info To Officer), M (M),
Description Chambers, Gwendolyn Ann (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr,fict Info To Officer), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2020 11:34.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Ott, Randy David J
Arrest Date 01/30/2020
Court Case 202000702
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Open Container (M),
Description Ott, Randy David J (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Open Container (M), at 999 Fairley Av/english St, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2020 21:57.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Mcguirk, Jacob Charter
Arrest Date 01/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Mcguirk, Jacob Charter (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2020 11:57.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Tobias, Reby C
Arrest Date 01/30/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Habitual Dwi (F) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Tobias, Reby C (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Dwi (F) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2020 15:20.
Arresting Officer  

Name Rushing, Jeremy Walter
Arrest Date 01/30/2020
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Rushing, Jeremy Walter (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3041 Sikes Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2020 12:02.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Tarlton, Hannah Miranda
Arrest Date 01-30-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Tarlton, Hannah Miranda (W /F/20) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, on 1/30/2020 12:11:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J